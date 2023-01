LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – The Mosley boys basketball team used a third-quarter run to earn a 65-55 victory over Franklin County Thursday night.

The Dolphins snapped their six-game losing streak to improve to 6-11. They’ll host North Bay Haven on Saturday, January 14.

The Seahawks fell to 11-4 and will visit Port St. Joe on Friday, January 13.