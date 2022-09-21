LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – The Mosley football team is putting their two-game win streak to the test as they are set to visit undefeated Wakulla Friday night.

The Dolphins, 3-1, have won back-to-back games at Tommy Oliver Stadium outscoring their opponents 42-7 and 42-0 in that span.

However, Wakulla presents a difficult challenge, going 4-0 through the start of the season with victories over notable programs like Chiles, Gadsden County, Munroe and Blountstown.

The War Eagles enter the week ranked No. 3 in Class 2 Suburban, and Mosley Head Coach Tommy Joe Whiddon said it will be a difficult environment to play in on the road.

“We’ve played really good over the past two weeks, our execution has been really good, our guys have been playing really good, so we’re just going to try to continue to build off that,” Whiddon said. “Wakulla will definitely present a tough task for us, they’ve won a lot of football games, they have a lot of tradition and we’re hoping for an exciting environment over there and looking forward to Friday night.”

Mosley will play at Wakulla High School Friday night, kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. EST.