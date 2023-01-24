LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – The Mosley girls soccer team is ranked No. 4 in Class 6A and locked up the one seed and first-round bye in their district tournament.

Mosley finished the regular season at 10-1-1 and outscored their opponents 42-9 in 12 games played.

The Dolphins have 10 days to rest between their final regular season game and first district matchup and senior goalkeeper, Andi Ferrell said the long rest should be beneficial.

“We’re ready to get up and going,” Ferrell said. “You know, it’s an awkward time period to have a week between our last games with us playing. Chiles last Thursday and now we have a whole week in between. It’s good to get some rest from our regular season and get some players back up who are hurt, but we’re definitely itching to start on the road.”

Mosley senior defender, Toni Clark said this season the Dolphins took their district by surprise.

“I think we definitely could make a run,” Clark said. “I don’t think we expected to do as well in our district as we did, but now going into it, we definitely needed this week of rest because we were all kind of like injured and wobbly last week. But now this rest week and then we’ll be really coming on strong next week.”

Mosley senior defender, Harley Hill said while they have to get through their district first, their eyes are set on the FHSAA playoffs.

We’re already looking ahead because we plan to win our next games and we plan on winning districts and we think we have a run at State,” Hill said. “So we’re already looking steps ahead.”

Mosley will await Leon or Crestview in the district semifinal and face the winner on Monday, January 30.