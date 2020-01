LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – The Mosley boys basketball team beat Rutherford 56-44 in front of a huge crowd Friday night.

The Rams kept it really close with the Dolphins until the fourth quarter where Mosley outscored Rutherford 23-11.

Mosley improves to 12-4 on the season and will take on Arnold on Tuesday.

Rutherford falls to 13-5 on the season.