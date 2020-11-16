Mosley parts ways with head football coach Jeremy Brown

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Mosley school officials announced they were parting ways with head football coach Jeremy Brown on Monday morning.

School officials said they have made this decision to go in a different direction for the future of the program.

“Specifically, we want to thank Coach Brown for the positive impact he has had on our student-athletes over the past nine years, and we wish him much success in his future endeavors,” Athletic Director Doug Lee wrote in a press release.

In nine seasons with the team, Brown had an overall record of 44-46. This year the Dolphins were 4-4 on the season.

Lee said they will soon begin the transition process by advertising the position.