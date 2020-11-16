Mosley parts ways with head football coach Jeremy Brown

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Mosley school officials announced they were parting ways with head football coach Jeremy Brown on Monday morning.

School officials said they have made this decision to go in a different direction for the future of the program.

“Specifically, we want to thank Coach Brown for the positive impact he has had on our student-athletes over the past nine years, and we wish him much success in his future endeavors,” Athletic Director Doug Lee wrote in a press release.

In nine seasons with the team, Brown had an overall record of 44-46. This year the Dolphins were 4-4 on the season.

Lee said they will soon begin the transition process by advertising the position.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Here for COVID19 Testing

NBA Stats

Don't Miss