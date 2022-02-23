LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Mosley Athletic Director Doug Lee announced Wednesday the school and head boy’s basketball coach Darin Ford are parting way.

Lee said Wednesday afternoon that Mosley and Ford mutually agreed that he would not return for the 2022-2023 season.

Ford was hired by the school just over six months ago in August of 2021.

Mosley has posted the head boy’s basketball position in search of their next candidate, and Ford had all positive remarks on his departure.

“I’d like to thank Mosley Principal Brian Bullock and Athletic Director Doug Lee for the opportunity to come down here and coach at Mosley High School,” Ford said. “It’s a great place with great people. I also want to thank the coaching staff and the players for all of their hard work this season. While I will miss being the boys’ basketball coach at Mosley, I wish all of our players and the next coaching staff nothing but the best.”

Mosley finished the 2021-2022 season with a 12-14 record and missed the FHSAA playoffs.