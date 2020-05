LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Mosley football player Adrein Strickland committed to the University of Florida Tuesday.

The offensive tackle announced the news on his Twitter on Tuesday morning.

The 6-foot-6 and 330 pounds OT didn’t wait too long to commit as he was offered on April 30.

Strickland is only a junior and has one more year left with the Mosley Dolphins.