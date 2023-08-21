SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB) – The Mosley volleyball team swept Sneads 3-0 in its regular season opener on Monday night.

The Dolphins won set one 25-10, set two 25-18, and set three 25-13.

Three Mosley seniors led the way as outside hitter Marley Middlebrooks had 19 kills, senior libero Martiza Eddington finished with 17 digs and senior setter Jordan Iferd had 21 assists.

Mosley improved to 1-0 and will visit Chiles on Wednesday, August 23.

Sneads fell to 0-1 and will visit Pensacola Catholic on Thursday, August 24.