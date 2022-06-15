LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Mosley introduced new head baseball coach Bobby Howard to players and their families on Wednesday afternoon.

Howard spoke about his vision for the program and voiced his excitement to get to work with one of the best teams high school baseball teams in Florida.

The Hall of Fame coach said the team has a lot of work to put in moving forward but his first step in being in Bay County is to create a relationship with his players and their families.

“You know before you motivate them, you got to know them personally, and relationship is what this game is all about, and we put a lot of emphasis on that,” Howard said. We got to know them individually, know what makes them tick, and then evaluate the skills, but the relationship aspect. We want to meet the parents too because nobody knows them better, and nobody loves them more than their own mom and dad.”

Howard has distinguished himself as one of the most successful high school baseball coaches of all time with a career record of 1003-307 (.766 winning percentage).