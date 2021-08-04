Mosley introduces Darin Ford as new head boys basketball coach

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Mosley introduced Darin Ford as the new head boys basketball coach on Wednesday afternoon.

The hire comes just a month after Mike Memmen stepped down from the role to take the head coaching position at Choctaw.

Ford, 26, is coming from a position as an assistant coach at Pratt Community College, an NJCAA school, and also has two years of experience coaching at the high school level in New York.

Ford comes from a long line of coaching in his family, as his father, Geno Ford, is the head coach at Stoney Brook University in New York, and his grandfather also spent 40 years coaching basketball in Ohio.

Mosley has won two of their last three district championships, and Ford said he knows expectations for his team are high.

“Pressure to win, yes, big shoes to fill, yes,” Ford said. “But it’s my job as the coach to take those external distractions out of it and you know help our guys and you know myself included, it’s all going to be internal, we have to be driven with this thing, we have to want it ourselves, not because of some other factor, we’ve gone to want it, its got to be organic, it’s got to be real, and that’s why I think it’s going to be so special about this whole thing.”

Athletic Director Doug Lee said that while it was difficult to find a replacement for the previous coach Mike Memmen, he knows that Ford is the right guy for the job.

“I’ll be honest, we brought guys for a second time because we were trying to do our due diligence and talk to quite a few guys a couple of times, but it always came back to coach Ford,” Lee said. “And so, I think everything happens for a reason, there’s always a plan for everything, so I think that we have the right guy to lead us to the next level at Mosley basketball.”

This is Ford’s first experience coaching in the Panhandle, but he said so far he has been welcomed with open arms.

“In the last 48 hours, whatever it’s been since I’ve been here, I have not met one person that isn’t the nicest person I’ve ever met, it just keeps going,” Ford said. “So I think my expectations for getting settled in here are that of you know I can’t wait, you know I think that there are going to be a lot of helpful hands, a lot of support, and you can feel that, you walk to Walmart, you go to CVS, there’s Mosley gear everywhere.”