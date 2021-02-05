Mosley inducts four Dolphins into Athletic Hall of Fame

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Mosley inducted four new members into their Athletic Hall of Fame on Friday night.

The Hall of Fame was started back in 2014 and this is the second class that will be inducted into it.

The four inductees were Octavia Langston, Fred Trammel, Clete Thomas and Bill Graff.

Langston set records on the Dolphins girls basketball team and also ran track for them.

Trammel was a four-sport athlete for the Dolphins, but a stud on the court for the Dolphins.

Thomas played on the baseball team and went on to play four seasons in the major leagues for the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Twins.

Coach Bill Graff got inducted as well. He coached football weightlifting and wrestling at the school and is credited with starting the Mosley weightlifting program.