Mosley inducts four Dolphins into 2021 Hall of Fame Class

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Mosley High School inducted four new members into their Hall of Fame on Friday night.

The 2021 class of inductees includes Cullen Hartzog, who has been a big part of the Dolphins baseball program and was drafted out of high school by the New York Yankees in 1987, Patrick Miller, who is currently Mosley’s defensive coordinator and a former Florida Gator, Coach Winston Chester, who coached sports at the high school for 41 years and the late Donald Craft, who was a talented running back for the Dolphins and drafted by the Houston Oilers in 1982.

The Dolphins had another Hall of Fame induction ceremony back in February for their 2020 class.

