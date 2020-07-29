Mosley hosts virtual cheer tryouts

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – The Mosley cheer team couldn’t host in-person tryouts this year due to the pandemic so they decided to take them online.

Instead of meeting in person and learning the cheers like normal, they had to send in a video with an introduction and the routine to the coaches.

“I put the phone up on my bookshelf and I just pressed play, cropped it at the end so that way you couldn’t see me running back to the camera to turn it off and just sent it in,” Mosley cheerleader Abby Wynkoop said.

A virtual tryout brought it’s own set of challenges for the cheerleaders, but a big one is having to learn the routine by yourself.

“Usually the seniors who teach us the cheers help motivate us and the freshman, like everyone, but the only person to motivate me was my mom and that was a little awkward,” Mosley cheerleader Alex Taylor said.

However, Mosley cheer captain Lauren Walker said the difficulties of the virtual tryouts will end up making their team better this season.

“I definitely think that a little bit of challenge is good and girls who are able to pick up everything they are definitely good additions to the team,” Walker said.

Some of the cheerleaders found the positives in the new tryout process, like being about to re-record the video if they messed up during filming.

“I honestly really liked it because it gave all the girls a good opportunity to show what they knew without being under all the pressure of you get one chance to do it or if you mess up it’s over for you,” Mosley cheerleader Hope McCrary said.

Mosley cheer coach Kristen Samples said she wanted to do the virtual tryouts because there is so much uncertainty with the virus right now.

“I wanted to ensure that every athlete felt comfortable and safe in their own home,” Samples said. “This gave them a unique experienceand they all met the challenge, I’m really proud of them”

The entire Dolphins team was appreciative of her for finding a way to host them, no matter what.

“It was really nice. She’s been really understanding of the situation,” Mosley cheerleader Kadence Daffin said. “She’s given us all the opportunity to be able to do this for our team and give us a distraction from everything that’s going on and it’s so nice to know we are gonna be coming back and doing this all over again and I’m really excited for this season.”