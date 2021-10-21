Mosley hosts motivational speaker Kevin Atlas

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Mosley students gathered in the gym Thursday morning to hear motivational speaker, Kevin Atlas.

Atlas was born without his left forearm and was the first person missing a limb to get a scholarship to play Division I basketball.

He played for Manhattan College in New York City and even went on to play professionally in Asia after graduation.

Atlas now travels around the U.S. sharing his inspiring underdog story and motivating youth to reach their highest potential.

“I think every athlete needs to learn self love. Because mostly, sports is a confidence game, so you need to have confidence, if you don’t have confidence than you won’t do well, if you don’t feel good and love yourself, than how are you going to be loved? How are you going to be a leader? How are you going to play well?” Atlas said.

“You know, I was born with one arm and I was able to embrace it and I was successful in life and happy in life because I was able to accept me, if I was weird about it and sensitive about it, like a lot of the youth are these days, than the would would be sensitive about it too so,” Atlas said.

Atlas plans to visit Gulf Breeze High School and if given the opportunity would also like to meet up with Baker’s one-handed sensational football star, Kayleb Wagner.