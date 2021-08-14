Mosley hosts full slate of action for Lynn Haven Football Day

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – The Mosley practice field was full of young athletes in pads and cleats as they hosted the Lynn Haven Football Day on Saturday.

The Lynn Haven Raiders and Lynn Haven Storm were both represented with four different age divisions each playing a one-hour scrimmage.

For the early games, there were blue skies and the temperatures were near triple-digits, and Lynn Haven Storm Center from the juniors division, Champ Monge, said that playing in the heat was well worth it.

“It was hot, so some of us right now just want to take big gulps of water,” Monge said. “But what I like about this game was, it was some sportsmanship in the game, there was in the game the coaches got us hyped, had a lot of fun mostly, switching the quarterbacks was because I got to know them a little better by there positions.”

The peewee division was the second group to play Saturday afternoon, and after the scrimmage, Raiders Wide Receiver, Camden Moseley, shared his favorite part of the game.

“(I like it) because you get to tackle and run the ball and play positions and you have to learn things,” Moseley said.

The junior division took the field in the third match and Lynn Haven Storm Center, John Andrew Patterson, said football is something that runs in his blood.

“In like the 1970s, my grandpa he played for LSU Tigers,” Patterson said. “And I just thought I want to take out from under his, what he set the example for me to try to fall under his steps.”

Some of the players, like Lynn Haven Raiders Linebacker, Toby Livingston, had simpler reasons on why he loves the game.

“(I love it) because it’s just an interesting sport to me and I like to just hit somebody,” Livingston said.

The Raiders and Storm cheerleaders were also on the sidelines gearing up for the season, and every team in attendance did well to represent the community.

“If they win,” Patterson said. “We’re all both family, we’re both Lynn Haven and we just are helping each other get better.”