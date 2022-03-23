LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – On a day when school was canceled, all six Bay County boys’ weightlifting teams competed at Mosley for their final regular-season meet on Wednesday.

Team results:

Anrold (51) Bay (50) Bozeman (41) North Bay Haven (28) Mosley (26) Rutherford (25)

Mosley head weightlifting coach Clint McCrory said that although the meet almost didn’t happen, it was a major success.

“We started at 8 o’clock calling coaches and getting kids out of bed,” McCrory said. “They thought they had a day off and to get them all out the way that we did, that’s a testament to the coaches and the families around here in Panama City, it’s an awesome thing. And for the kids to come and compete, that’s the biggest thing, and plus we can give them a little ribbon and a reward for coming out and doing that, then we did our job.”

District meets will begin next week, with regionals and state meets right around the corner in April.