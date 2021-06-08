Mosley hosts annual middle school volleyball camp

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – The Mosley volleyball program hosted their ninth annual middle school camp this week.

Around 90 volleyball players from fourth grade to ninth grade gathered in the Redfern Gymnasium to learn from the Dolphins players and coaches.

Mosley head coach Michelle Mask said this was the biggest turnout for the camp she’s seen in a while.

Many young volleyball players look forward to the camp and most of the current Mosley players have been to the camp too.

“We at Mosley are about developing volleyball kids and developing the talent in our area. We invite everybody to come. We’re about a volleyball community. Sure, we would like a lot of these kids to come to Mosley and play for us, but if they choose other schools we completely understand,” Mosley assistant volleyball coach Denise Hollis said.

Hollis said that the camp doesn’t just help develop young players, but also makes their current players better.

“They get volunteer hours and also I think that if they are able to teach the game they are able to play it better because they truly understand the game and the better teachers we are the better we are going to be, because they understand coach to player and what we are trying to relay to them on the court and all that, and not only in the volleyball ball world but that’s gonna help them out being more productive adults and that’s what its all about,” Hollis said.

The camp has a big day on Wednesday as they play a tournament with the teams they created.