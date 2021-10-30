Mosley honors fallen teammate Avery Sanders at game Friday night

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Mosley football team lost to Gadsden County 23 to 17 in double overtime on Friday night.

Before the game, the Dolphins took the time to honor fallen teammate, Avery Sanders. The senior defensive end was killed in a motorcycle accident on Sunday.

The team joined Sanders family before the game for 44 seconds of silence, as 44 was his number on the field.

The players all wore that number on their helmets and the cheerleaders had it in their bows.

The scoreboard was set to say the ball was always on the 44 yard line and that yard was died black too.