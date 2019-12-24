Mosley Holiday Shootout to begin the day after Christmas

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)– The Mosley boys basketball team spent Christmas Eve morning practicing ahead of the Mosley Holiday Shootout.

The team is gearing up to host the round robin style tournament.

There will be 10 teams competing from around the state. Bay, Bozeman, Rutherford and Wewahitchka will represent local schools.

Each team will play three games and the shootout will run Thursday thru Saturday.

Games will be held at Gulf Coast State College and Rutherford.

“They’re spending time and money down here so we want to make sure we put them in a top notch facility and Rutherford’s got one of the nicest gyms in the county and obviously Gulf Coast with their new floor,” Mosley boys basketball head coach, Michael Memmen said.