Mosley Holiday Hoopfest tournament starts Monday

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – The Mosley boys basketball team was in the gym on Saturday getting ready for their tournament starting on Monday.

The ‘Mosley Holiday Hoopfest’ is happening again this year, but it’s a little different due to the pandemic.

Out of the ten teams playing this year, nine of them are from the area and just one from South Florida.

Mosley head boys basketball coach Mike Memmen said they started out with six local teams and six out-of-town ones, but COVID-19 changed that completely.

“We joke a lot and say COVID is undefeated this year and they really are. A lot of other holiday tournaments have been canceled, a lot of other holiday tournaments had to make changes as well, but bringing the local teams in was great because we’re gonna have a good turnout here,” Memmen said.

Memmen said he’s thankful they are still able to put this tournament on because without it, they would have lost more games off of their schedule.

“If we didn’t have one this week we would be looking at minus three so it was really important for us to play. Luckily we’ve got some really good competitive 1A schools that are able to compete and even beat some of these bigger schools at the tournament and so it will be good competition as well. I really feel like with the matchups that we have on the schedule everyone will have a chance to get better,” Memmen said.

Mosley, Wewahitchka, Bay, Graceville, Rutherford, Vernon, Mosley, Franklin, North Bay Haven and Belleview will all get two to three games in the tournament next week.

Games begin Monday afternoon at Redfern Gymnasium and the tournament will go until Wednesday evening.