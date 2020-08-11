Mosley hires new softball and girls golf coach

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Mosley High School has hired two new coaches, one to lead the softball program and the other to head up the girls golf team.

The new softball coach is Katie Lopes. Lopes was the pitching coach at Arnold High School before coming to the Dolphins. She was a softball player at Mosley and lead the team to two county championships and two trips to the Elite Eight in 2013 and 2014.

Lopes said it’s been a dream of hers to be a head coach at the high school level.

“I have a couple goals. I want the kids to learn and get better and I want us to grow from this experience,” Lopes said. “Just honestly get better and better and have a love for the game.”

Lopes takes over the program from Josh Vandergrift. In the COVID-19 shortened season, the Dolphins went 3-6.

Angi Ansley will take over as the new head girls golf coach. She has coached a number of sports for the Dolphins, including volleyball, softball, basketball, track and field and girls weightlifting.

She is also a 1993 alum of Mosley High School where she excelled in volleyball, basketball, and softball.