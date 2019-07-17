Mosley hires new boys soccer coach

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – There’s been a lot of coaching changes this summer. Not just baseball, soccer too.

The Mosley Dolphins hired Tommy Davis to take over as the head coach of the boys soccer team.

Davis has a lot of experience coaching in this area since he was the Bay High boys and girls coach for 14 years.

He amassed 338 games, 18 county championships, seven district championships, two regional championships and one final four appearance with the Tornadoes. He also won the coach of the year for Florida.

However, he took a break from coaching and quite a long one too. He hasn’t been on the sidelines in 19 years, but he’s ready to get back at it.

“A soccer team gotta be really disciplined to play, you know, whatever formation or whatever they decide they want to do. But everyone has to do their own job and they have to work as a team,” Davis said. “I think one of the most important things is team building and doing things with each other as a team, eating at people’s house, watching things.”

This season will be interesting for Davis though as he will coach against some of the kids he coached in high school, like Arnold’s Jonathan Hammond.

“Jonathan was an excellent player and traveled with Andy Warner’s group and went to England. Jonathan was a really good player. It will be fun playing against somebody that I’ve coached,” Davis said. “There’s a lot of kids around here that I have coached. By the same token, there are kids on this team that are kids of daddies that I’ve coached at Bay High.”

The season doesn’t officially get started until October. Coach Davis will be introduced to the team on August 5th at the Booster Club meeting.