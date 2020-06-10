Mosley hires James Lovett as head boys soccer coach

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Mosley has found a new head boys soccer coach. They announced Tuesday that James Lovett will lead the Dolphins this season.

Lovett joins Mosley after spending the past year as the assistant boys soccer coach at North Bay Haven Charter Academy. He has also spent time as Mosley’s assistant boys varsity coach from 2014-2016 and brings with him over 10 years of soccer coaching experience in Bay County.

While Lovett is new to this position, he is not new to the Mosley High School family. As a 1990 graduate, he himself played soccer, football, and basketball for the Dolphins.

Lovett will be introduced by the school on Wednesday at 4 p.m. and News 13 will have coverage of his introduction then.