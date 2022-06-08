LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Mosley Athletic Director Doug Lee announced Wednesday evening that Hall of Fame coach Bobby Howard will be the Dolphin’s next head baseball coach.

Howard has distinguished himself as one of the most successful high school baseball coaches of all time with a career record of 1003-307 (.766 winning percentage).

In 2018, he was inducted into the prestigious American Baseball Coaches Association’s Hall of Fame.

Howard spent 31 seasons at Columbus High School in Columbus, Ga. where he led the Blue Devils to 12 State Championships and seven State Runner-up finishes to go along with 29 Regional Championships in the state of Georgia.

The 11-time State Coach of the Year in Georgia has received numerous national accolades in his career being named the ABCA National High School Coach of the Year in 2000, USA Today’s National High School Coach of the Year in 2004, and ESPN’s National Coach of the Year in 2012.

Howard is a graduate of Jordan High School and Columbus State University where he excelled as a student-athlete being inducted into both schools’ Hall of Fame as a baseball player.

He comes to Mosley High School from St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School in Columbus, Ga. where he has been the Head Coach for the last four seasons leading them to the state playoffs in each of his seasons.

He was recently named, 2022 Coach of the Year, while leading the Vikings to a 23-12 record and a second-round playoff berth

Mosley Athletic Director Doug Lee said he was excited to bring in a big name like Howard to lead Mosley.

“We are thrilled to have Hall of Fame Coach Bobby Howard take over our baseball program,” Lee said. “He brings a wealth of knowledge to our program with an impeccable resume. His connections in the game will only help our players. I have known Coach Howard for a lot of years and there is no better word to describe him but class.

Howard is replacing former head coach Jon Hudson who led Mosley to win the 2021 Class 5A State Championship.

Hudson was released from his position without reason before the end of the regular season and he now has accepted the head coaching position at Bay High School.