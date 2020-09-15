Mosley hires George Hines III as new head girls basketball coach

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – The Mosley Dolphins hired George Hines III as their new head girls basketball coach.

Hines is a 1998 alumni of the school and he started for the boys basketball team for three years while he attended school there.

He joins the Dolphins after 20 years in the United States Air Force and he played basketball for 10 years while he served.

“The honor of being named the Girls Head basketball coach at my Alma Mater of A.C. Mosley High School is truly turning a dream into a reality,” Hines said in a news release.

Mosley athletic director Doug Lee said he’s thrilled to have Hines back at Mosley.

“I think there’s a lot to be said, he has a passion, deep passion for Mosley high school, I believe when you have a passion about something you give it your best shot. I really believe we found a sleeper out there, I think he’s a diamond in the rough I think he will make an immediate impact on our girls basketball program,” Lee said.

Hines will also be working part-time at Mosley as an instructional paraprofessional where he’ll be mentoring students and helping to track their progress.