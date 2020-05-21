Mosley hires Doug Lee as athletic director

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Mosley announced on Thursday that Doug Lee will take over as athletic director. He comes to the school after spending the past two years as the Executive Director of Operations at Bay District Schools.

Lee has worked and coached at Mosley before as he was the Dolphins head baseball coach from 1999-2004. As head coach, he led the Dolphins to four county championships, four district championships, two regional championships and a 5A State Championship in 2002. Lee also was the head baseball coach at Rutherford High School before that.

Lee also has experience as a baseball umpire in the Sunbelt, Suncoast and Atlantic Coast Conferences, where he has umpired in multiple NCAA tournaments.

He takes over the position from former AD Josh Vandergrift, who was suspended from the role earlier this year.