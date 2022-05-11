PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – After nearly a three-month search, Mosley announced the hiring of Bay County native Derrio Green as their next head boys basketball coach.

Green is coming over from cross-town rival Arnold, where he was an assistant to Head Coach Josh Laatsch last season.

He grew up in Panama City and attended Mosley from 2004 to 2007, leading the Dolphins basketball team to two playoffs appearances during that time.

After high school, Green played basketball for Gulf Coast State College where was named 1st Team All Panhandle Conference and 1st Team All-State while leading the Commodores to the State Tournament.

After one year at Gulf Coast, Green signed with the North Carolina Charlotte 49ers of the A-10 Conference at that time. Green started at point guard for the 49ers for 3 seasons from 2010 to 2012.

Following the end of his collegiate career, Green played 3 seasons of professional basketball overseas with stops in Colombia, Kosovo, and Qatar.

Green said on Wednesday that taking the Mosley job was a no-braining and felt like a homecoming.

“My sister went here and my niece currently goes here,” Green said. “It’s been in my blood, the orange and green, so when the opportunity came to pursue a head coaching job I went after it. And I’ve played for years, now I get to help kids mature as young men on the court but young men off the court.”

Green said the immediate goal for Mosley was to win a Bay County championship.