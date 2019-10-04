Mosley High School forfeits both football wins of 2019 season due to ineligible player

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The Mosley High School football team has forfeited its only two wins on the season after playing an ineligible player.

On Friday, the Florida High School Athletic Association required Mosley to forfeit their September 16 game against Pace because the ineligible player participated. After that decision, Mosley officials decided to also forfeit its win against Bay on August 30 because the ineligible player also played in that game.

School officials said they were notified of the concern about that player September 16 and contacted the FHSAA. The school then began investigating and sent a self-report to the FHSAA as requested.

“It was never our intent to circumvent any rules,” Mosley principal Brian Bullock said in a statement. “We have made the very difficult decision to forfeit the additional game in question because we want to be clear that we would never knowingly play an ineligible player.”

Mosley Athletic Director Josh Vandergrift emailed Superintendent Bill Husfelt and said: