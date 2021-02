WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. (WMBB) - There wasn't just boys wrestling on the mats at Wewahitchka High School for the Class 1A District 1 meet, but also a few area girls who decided to throw themselves into the mix.

"This prepares me to go wrestle girls because most of the girls down there have all girls teams and wrestle each other already," Arnold wrestler Henlee Haynes said.