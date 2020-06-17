Mosley gym gets brand new hardwood court

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – The Mosley High School gym is saying ‘Bye Bye’ to the rubber floor and ‘Hello’ to hardwood. The Dolphins are getting a new court put down before the start of the school year.

The old court was damaged in Hurricane Michael, so for the time being, the Dolphins basketball and volleyball teams have been playing on the rubber floor that’s been there since the 70’s.

Mosley head boys basketball coach Michael Memmen said he didn’t get to coach too many games on the old court as he was hired just a few months before the hurricane hit, but he’s ready to coach his first game on the new one.

“Really excited to be back on the floor. The seniors that just graduated are a little upset about it and I hate it for them because they had such a hard time with the hurricane first and then COVID,” Memmen said. “We’re a family, we’re a program and those guys will get to come back and be invited to come out on that court too.”

The new court will have an updated look to it as well, one that the school hopes fans will enjoy.

“We’re going to go with the Old English ‘M’ in the middle, which is something that most of our teams kind of brand and we’ll have the keys painted and it’ll say Mosley Dolphins on the baseline so you know we’re going to be in with a lot of other schools and colleges as far as the look of it,” Memmen said.

For now, the Mosley basketball team is practicing at Rutherford and the volleyball is practicing at Mowat.

The court is set to be completed in four to six weeks.