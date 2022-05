PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Mosley High School alum and Gulf Coast outfielder Mason Smith announced he would be playing baseball at the University of West Florida next season.

Smith helped lead Mosley to the Class 6A Final Four in 2019 and has spent the past three seasons, COVID year included, playing for Gulf Coast.

This Spring, Smith has 52-H, 77-R, 7-2B, 4-HR, and 30-RBI.