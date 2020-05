PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Mosley junior Morgan Hughes won the Emerald Coast Junior Golf Tournament in Sandestin on Sunday.

Hughes won the tournament by four strokes. He shot three-over-par for the whole tournament.

Jack Hundley from Panama City Beach, Reese McFatter from Lynn Haven and Jake Harbison from Panama City also competed in the tournament over the weekend.

Here is a look at how everyone did: