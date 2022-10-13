LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The Mosley Boys Golf team is getting ready for tournament play with county and district championships right around the corner.

“We definitely have capability of making it to state this year and hopefully we’ll do just as well we have the past two years,” head coach, David Eads said.

The Dolphins placed 8th at State the last two seasons.

This season offers a big challenge, as the team moved up a district from 2A to 3A because of school size.

“We will be seeing stiffer competition this year, but I’m very confident in our team and really looking forward to the new competition that we’ll see because I think that it will make us better all around players,” Senior golfer, Hunter Dye said.

The Bay County Championship is Monday, October 17 at the Panama County Club.