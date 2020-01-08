Mosley girls soccer ready to take on Niceville

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Mosley girls soccer team has dealt with some different competition this season as they moved from Class 3A to Class 5A.

The Dolphins have been dealing with the tough district opponents well. They have an overall record of 6-3 and a district record of 1-1.

Mosley has eight teams in their district this year which means the tournament will be a long and tough one, but the team isn’t thinking about that just yet.

The Dolphins take on Niceville on Wednesday, a team that is always competitive on the pitch.

The Dolphins take on the Eagles at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.