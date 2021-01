PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Mosley girls soccer team fell to Niceville 3-0 on Wednesday night.

It was the Dolphin’s second loss to the Eagles this season after Niceville beat them 3-0 back in December.

Mosley falls to a 7-2-1 record and will take on Rutherford in their final regular season game on Jan. 28.