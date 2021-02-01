Mosley girls soccer blows past Escambia in district quarterfinals game

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Mosley girls soccer team didn’t even need to play a full two halves in their district quarterfinals matchup against Escambia on Monday night.

The Dolphins shut them out 8-0 on the pitch. Seven of those goals coming in the first half alone.

Plenty of Dolphins were able to score in this one. Lexi Clark, Zamiyah Hill, Alaina Jencks, Allison Brien, Tony Clark and Emily Duncan all were able to connect with the net in the game.

“It kinda shows just how our team really is, how we always like to share the win, it’s definitely not a one person team. We all work together. I think six people scored tonight, so it just shows how we really like to work and play together as a team,” Duncan said.

Duncan said this win gave them a lot of confidence heading into the district semifinals game as well.

The district semifinals matchup is set for Thursday night with the championships on Feb. 9.