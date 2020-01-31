Mosley girls soccer beats Escambia 11-0 in district quarter-final game

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– The Mosley girls soccer team beat Escambia 11-0 in a Class 5A District 1 quarter-final game.

“It felt really good to come out and just perform and put the goals away early and it’s definitely a great way to start this district play,” senior captain Sidney Owens said.

“You could definitely tell we were more relaxed, we played the ball to feet we were just finding those passes and working the ball around and it definitely had a better outcome,” senior captain Olivia Walker said.

The win was the first class 5A district tournament win for the Dolphins who played in class 3A last season.

“In past we pretty much knew we were going to be playing in district final and we’re going to be playing playoffs but this seasons it’s a little different,” Mosley girls soccer head coach Marek Betkowski said.

Mosley has a chance to win its first class 5A District 1 title and send the senior Dolphins to state for the first time.

“We’re fully capable of making it to state and I think we have what it takes,” senior captain Mary Beth Whitlock said.

The Dolphins will play Milton in the semi-finals on Tuesday.