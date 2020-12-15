Mosley girls soccer aims to keep loss column empty heading into new year

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Mosley girls soccer team is halfway through their season and the team still hasn’t lost a game yet.

They are 6-0-1 right now, with the one tie coming against South Walton in November.

“We did not expect it, we were going into some games like okay this is gonna be hard we might lose but we pulled through and I think we surprised ourselves so far too,” Mosley soccer player Cailyn Lake said.

Dolphins head coach Marek Betkowski said he thinks they are in this position because of this specific group of players and what they bring the table.

“Great balance of experience, youth and talent at the same time. So we have little bit of everything and we are even quality wise all over the field,” Betkowski said.

The players credit their success to their chemistry on and off the field.

“I just think we have that kind of click on the field like we look at each other and we know our runs where we are going and I think that helps a lot in playing the game,” Lake said.

However, the Dolphins only have one game left on their schedule for 2020 and if they want to head into the new year undefeated, they will have to take down another undefeated team, the 7-0 Niceville Eagles on Tuesday night.

Coach Betkowski told the team the only thing he wanted for Christmas was a win over Niceville.

“You want to stay undefeated for as long as you can and every time you do, you want even more it’s like a snowball you know,” Betkowski said.

The Dolphins think they can do it too as this team has already proven so much this year.

“But this team we’re just something special, I mean it really is. They’re all such good girls on the field and off the field it just makes the team better and so much more fun,” Mosley soccer player Emily Duncan said.

The Dolphins game with the Eagles kicks off at 7 p.m. in Niceville tomorrow night.