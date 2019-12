PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Visit Panama City Beach Marlins Christmas Classic continued Saturday, featuring teams from across the country and locally.

The Mosley girls basketball team picked up its first win of the season against the South Paulding Spartans from Georgia.

The Dolphins had the lead going into halftime and maintained that lead thanks to three pointers from players like Ja’mya Broglen and Jalei Jomalon.

The final score was 58-48.

The tournament runs through Monday.