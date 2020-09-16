Mosley football team thrilled with new locker room

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – The Mosley football team finally has a new locker room to call their home.

“We don’t have a home, a true home stadium and so them having their own locker room something for them to take pride in, it’s really really exciting,” Mosley head football coach Jeremy Brown said.

The project has been in the works for around 8 years and was finished around two weeks ago.

“It all started with our booster club president and some of the board, having a vision and then putting in some time and resources and the district helped us out too,” Mosley athletic director Doug Lee said.

Besides the updated look of it, the locker room has some great features too. It has fans to help dehumidify the air and even showers for the players to use after practices and games.

Not only that, but they can even watch film in there on big TVs, when before they had to walk all the way across campus to do so.

“Your not spending ten minutes walking back you know what I mean. We can watch film, we can get on the field early, we can get the kids out early, it’s a lot more efficient,” Brown said.

The players have been using the locker room for the past two weeks and love it.

“You know I told them, the only thing we ask you in return is to take care of it and that’s how you show your appreciation and they’ve done that they really have,” Brown said.

Mosley will get to use the new locker room for their first game of the season on Friday night against Clearwater International Academy.