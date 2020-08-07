Mosley football team helps teachers setup classrooms ahead of return to campus

SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WMBB)– The Mosley High School football team helped teachers at Southport Elementary School get their classrooms ready for the upcoming school year on Thursday.

More than 60 players volunteered their time.

“It is such a great help, it’s wonderful to see young men of the community here helping the teachers,” Southport Elementary teacher Camille Barrentine said.

On Wednesday, they did the same at their own school. Dolphins head coach Jeremy Brown said helping at the high school is a tradition, but this year they wanted to help out the elementary school as well.

“Trying to get the kids in the mentality every year of serving others you know what I mean that it’s just bigger than you know bigger than yourself,” Brown said.

The team moved Thursday’s summer conditioning workouts to the evening, so they could help the educators in the morning.

“I feel like being a part of that you really get to see the other side of it and see how it all works,” said Molsey football player and University of Florida football commit Adrein Strickland.

The Dolphins said it made them understand how much hard work it takes to get a school ready to welcome students.

“It was a workout, especially laying the mulch,” Mosley football player Jay Moody said.

Players said they enjoyed helping educators and they learned a lot about team bonding through the volunteer work.

“We think that’s what’s gonna help them be good husbands and good dads one day, you gotta serve your wife, you gotta sacrifice for your kids and what better way to teach them than doing this stuff now,” Brown said.

The help came just in time as students will return to campuses in a little more than two weeks.