Mosley football ready for region finals matchup against Pine Forest

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – There’s only one Bay County football team still out on the practice field this week and it’s the Mosley Dolphins.

The Dolphins have been preparing for their region finals game against Pine Forest, their first appearance in the matchup in 16 years.

“No school and everything, it’s bonding between family every day is like a family coming out here and practicing, just the vibes honestly, the suns out middle of the day, it’s awesome, I love it,” Mosley senior Lamar Clark said.

No school means the team can focus entirely on football.

“Absolutely, I’m getting home and it’s film and Netflix that’s really it, that’s all I’m doing really,” Clark said.

The Dolphins have been studying up on their upcoming opponent, the No. 1 ranked team in the region, Pine Forest.

The Eagles are currently riding a 10 game win streak and will be a tough team to beat.

“They’re a run first football team, they’re gonna force us to play assignment football. So making sure our guys are locked in and doing their job every single play, we can’t give them any free plays by guys not doing their assignment. Then offensively, we want to be ourselves, we want to play fast, we want to be able to run the ball and get the ball out to playmakers out in the space,” Mosley head coach Tommy Joe Whiddon said.

Mosley doesn’t get the luxury of playing in Tommy Oliver Stadium for this game, instead they have to travel Pensacola.

It will be sort of a homecoming for Coach Whiddon, since he coached over there with Booker T. Washington before coming to Mosley.

“Just from my two years in Pensacola, a lot of my old friends and people that I worked with over at Booker T. have reached out and said they are coming to the game. So I think we will definitely have a lot of Mosley fans but we will have our fair share of fans from Pensacola as well,” Whiddon said.

A win on Friday would mean everything to this team, especially because it would add to the success that Mosley athletics have been having all year long.

“When Coach Whiddon came in he put a lot of pressure on us, but a lot of pressre did come from the baseball and the volleyball team as well since all the programs are doing well we are feeling the pressure, but we ready to live up to it especially with Coach Whiddon, we ready for it,” Mosley senior Jarvis Fennell said.

The Mosley and Pine Forest matchup starts at 7:30 p.m. in Pensacola.