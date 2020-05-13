Mosley football player talks about commitment to UF

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Mosley football player Adrein Strickland made a big announcement on Tuesday morning. The offensive tackle announced he is committing to the University of Florida.

The 6-foot-6, 330 pound Dolphin didn’t take too long to decide where he was heading. UF gave him an offer on April 30.

Strickland said he talked about it with his mom every single day and that there was no other place he wanted to be.

“That feeling that you have there is beyond any other feeling and to play for a team that can show that kind of attitude and mindset,” Strickland said. “That was one of the main reasons that made me go ahead and why not and do it and get it done with.”

The offensive tackle still has one season left with the Dolphins as he will graduate in 2021. Strickland said he can’t wait for his senior year with the team.

“I’m definitely looking forward to improving what I got going on and my own abilities and get better and also I want to improve my own O-line in that aspect as well, I want them to get better and show what we can do this season,” Strickland said.

Strickland had scholarship offers from Iowa State, Maryland, FAU and UCF.