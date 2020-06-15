Mosley football player strives to honor father following tragedy

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)– A Mosley High School football player is aiming to honor his late father on and off the field.

Lamar Clark’s life changed forever when he went on a fishing trip with his father and brother in 2016.

“We love fishing we went fishing all the time,” Clark said.

On the trip, the boat they were on began to capsize after a fisherman on board accidently cast a line too hard.

“I looked back and saw my dad struggling… I’m only 11-years-old I don’t know what’s going on,” Clark said.

He was able to save his younger brother and bring him to shore. Clark then went back to try and bring his dad to shore.

“I was trying my hardest but at the same time I was struggling,” Clark said.

He was unable to pull his father to shore. Clark said he began to see his father’s eyes close before neighbors and emergency personnel arrived on scene and pulled him out of the water.

His father was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

“I’m not going to let him watch me from heaven doing bad things, so I just want to make him proud,” Clark said.

Last week Clark was invited to the 2020 Under Armour Underclassman Combine in Jacksonville. The camp will be held next weekend.

The corner said he thinks his dad would be proud.

“I believe he would say go out there and show them what’s up,” Clark said.

Clark said he will continue to do everything for his Father.

“I’m just always going to live through him,” Clark said.