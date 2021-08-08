Mosley football makes positive culture change under first-year head coach

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Mosley football team has made a positive culture change on and off the field in their first off-season under new head coach, Tommy Joe Whiddon.

After a 4-4 record in the 2020 season, the Dolphins have made all the adjustments they believe necessary to take steps in the right direction.

With a new coach at the lead, and some veteran talent returning to the roster, senior defensive end, Christopher Jackson, said the team can already see progress in the first week of fall camp.

“We’re very disciplined, very disciplined,” Jackson said. “Last year, we lacked discipline so we’re trying to like develop that this year, and then we lacked chemistry as well, so this year our chemistry is like really good.”

Junior defensive back, Isaac Paul, said the team is using practical measures to grow their bond and comradery.

“Well we plan on you know, just holding everyone accountable you know what I’m saying,” Paul said. “We plan on you know just helping people up whenever they get knocked down, not bashing our teammates and you know just depending on one another.”

New head coach, Tommy Joe Whiddon, began with the Dolphins in January, so he has had the majority of the off-season to work with the team in orange and green, and he said they have grown a lot.

“I think we’ve shown a lot more attention to detail, we’ve been really focused on doing little things right and just the importance of how doing little things right helps you win football games, so I think that’s an area we’ve really made strides in,” Whiddon said. “We had a really great summer, we had great attendance, guys showing up working their butts off every single day.”

Mosley is bringing back multiple weapons on the offensive side of the ball, but there’s one name in particular that opposing teams will have to spend extra time on for their game plan.

“You know that three-star Randy Pittman, you know that FSU commit, kind of the big face of the team, so he’ll definitely do a lot this season,” Paul said.

The team is just weeks away from the opening kickoff to begin their new campaign under Coach Whiddon, and he has set the bar pretty high for what he expects from his team.

“Our first goal is to win a district championship,” Whiddon said. “You know that’s where our expectations are as a program is to win district, and then obviously if you do that then it gets you in the playoffs and then you just take it one week at a time. But I think this team has the ability to do that, and that’s that our mindset has been since I got here in January.”

The Dolphins open their regular season with a big in-county match against Rutherford at Tommy Oliver Stadium on August, 27.