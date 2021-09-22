Mosley football introduces “Club Victory” as new post-game tradition

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – The Mosley football team has started a new post-game tradition this season called Club Victory.

The 4-0 Dolphins have spent the first month of the season with the same routine after the game, by heading straight to the locker room following a win for a big celebration.

“We all get excited, get you know, what should I say, turnt up,” Mosley senior defensive lineman Chris Jackson said.

First-year head coach Tommy Joe Whiddon introduced Club Victory, which was previously known as “Club Dub” at his former coaching position of Booker T. Washington High Schoo, all for the purpose of making the game of football more fun.

“We get in there, it’s a lot of fun, guys dancing around having a good time,” Whiddon said. “J-dubs, last week they were surfing him so again I mean they try to find something every week to do something a little bit different.”

As a senior, Jackson has played on numerous Mosley football teams, but he said this group has the best comradery and the most fun.

“It’s a crazy environment like I’m not going to lie,” Jackson said. “Everyone’s like all around just having fun pretty much, that’s all we would like to do, just have fun and have a good time.”

Club Victory clearly isn’t your typical club experience, as the theme is purely to create and fun and exciting atmosphere. But, senior wide receiver, EJ Reddice, said each week brings a whole next adventure.

“Randy throwing the Gatorade, the Gatorade pretty much got in everybody’s eyes,” Reddice said. “We couldn’t see it was so clouded in there, and you got Whiddon taking his shirt off, doing the curls man that was something.”

Another aspect that sets Club Victory apart, the team even brings in a weighted curl bar to hype the players up.

“The curl bar that one, that’s something that coach Davis brought with him from the military,” Whiddon said. “And we get that curl bar in there before the games we start repping out curls.”

Mosley’s perfect 4-0 record so far has been earned inside the confines of Bay County, with the majority of their wins happening at their home field Tommy Oliver Stadium. But, the party isn’t only reserved for home games.

“Club Victory will go to any and all locations,” Whiddon said.

The Dolphins will get a chance to take Club Victory to a new location this week, if they can beat Mobile Christian on Friday, September 24.