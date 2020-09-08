Mosley football getting up bright and early for Labor Day practice

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – It didn’t matter to the Mosley football team that they were practicing on a holiday, they just wanted to get in as much practice time as they can on Monday.

Mosley head coach Jeremy Brown said the Dolphins even practiced on Saturday, something he has done in a while, but it was all to get them out of helmets and into shells so that later this week they can get in full pads.

“Probably every coach in North Florida when things got backed up, they probably practiced just trying to get these acclimation days out of the way so we can get in some live stuff cause I think the goal is to get as many live scrimmages as you can before the 18th,” Brown said.

When Coach Brown got to practice the morning of Labor Day, he was surprised with what he saw.

“The kids are supposed to be here and get ready for practice at 9, I got here about 7:30 a.m. and there was about 15 kids here in the parking lot waiting on me,” Brown said.

Brown said the players just wanted to get some extra time to put on the shoulder pads and gear and get warmed up for practice.

Out on the practice field, the Dolphins are giving it everything they’ve got. They even look bigger and stronger than before.

“Honestly without this conditioning, I know we haven’t been in pads for a while now, no spring, no nothing. I think conditioning this summer has really helped us be able to regroup and come back together as a team,” Mosley football player Jordan Whitely said.

The team needs to get in as many reps as they can these next two weeks because they start off their season with an extremely tough opponent, Clearwater.

A team who is ranked by MaxPreps as the No. 16 team in Florida and the No. 117 team in the country.

“Top 200 team in the country so we’ll have an idea of where we are at and where we can improve but I think for the exposure for the kids. I think they’ve had over 200 Division I signees in the past four of years, so I think every college coach in the country is going to see this film,” Brown said.

The team can’t even describe how excited they are for that first matchup against the Knights.

“First game, nobody has played them, they are from down South, ranked obviously. So I think we are just ready to shock the world,” Whitely said.

Mosley takes on Clearwater on Sept. 18 at 7 p.m. at Tommy Oliver Stadium.