Mosley football gets equipment donation from the NFL

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Mosley football team lost thousands of dollars worth of equipment during Hurricane Michael. The team asked many different places for help. Now, ten months after the storm, one of the agencies they reached out to is answering their prayer.

The NFL, along with it’s partners, Ridell Sports, Gilman Gear, and USA Football, donated around $68,000 of equipment to the Dolphins.

They decided to help after Mosley football parent, Donnie Coker, reached out to them four months ago.

They sent all sorts of things to Mosley like helmets, dummies, shoulder pads and more.

All but three things that Mosley lost in the Hurricane has been replaced. They plan on getting a new shed as well to hold all of the new state-of-the-art equipment.

Mosley head coach Jeremy Brown said it was a blessing to receive the donation and it showed the team something important.

“It really hammers home the understanding that you gotta have, you can’t do it by yourself, you always gotta have help,” Brown said. “As we were recovering from this thing, we couldn’t do it all our own, it wasn’t an overnight fix. It was a lot of different moving parts, pieces jumping in to help and our kids see that now.”

Brown also said it shows how much the NFL and it’s partners care about high school football.

The donation doesn’t just benefit the Mosley football team. The Lynn Haven Storm football club uses Mosley’s facilities to practice, so they will also get to enjoy some of the new equipment.