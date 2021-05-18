Mosley football finishing up first spring under new head coach

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – It’s the final week of spring practice for high school football teams in the area and the Mosley Dolphins are hard at work on the practice field getting ready for their Jamboree on Friday night.

“Oh we’re way better than last year, we’re not the same Mosley from last year just know that,” Mosley football player Isaac Paul said.

‘Good to Great.’ That’s the motto of the Dolphins this year as they hope to improve on their 4-4 record from last season.

The Dolphins are also hoping to do that with their brand new coaching staff, led by head coach Tommy Joe Whiddon.

“Coach Whiddon has been great actually, he’s a wonderful guy, he makes sure we all have the same goals, he comes out here and pushes us and makes sure we don’t get a big head in any spring events we’ve had,” Mosley football player Randy Pittman said.

The new coaching staff has definitely been pushing the team. The Dolphins played a little scrimmage with Niceville on Thursday of last week.

The Eagles went 11-1 last year and even got to the Final Four, but Mosley managed to best them in the scrimmage matchup.

“Obviously Niceville has been the standard of football in the Panhandle and I think anytime you get a chance to go play another really good football team it’s a good measuring stick of where you are as a program. We went over there last Thursday and was really happy with the way we played and the way we competed,” Whiddon said.

However, the team came back to practice on Monday and they weren’t satisfied with their performance against the 7A team.

“Everybody’s will to be better. I think the past few years I think everybody has been okay with being alright I feel like this year everybody just wants to be the best they can be,” Paul said.

Coach Whiddon said his goal heading into spring was to set the standard of expectations for the fall and also to challenge the guys to do one thing.

“Just come out here and play hard every single day, don’t worry about making mistakes and I feel like we’ve done that. We’re leaps and bounds right now than where we were back in January, now we’re still not where we need to be but we’re headed down that path and like I said just really happy about where we are right now,” Whiddon said.

The Dolphins will play in the Bay County Spring Jamboree on Friay night at Arnold.

Mosley will matchup with Bay and North Bay Haven that evening. The Jamboree kicks off at 5 p.m.