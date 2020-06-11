Mosley football begins summer workouts under phase two of BDS guidelines

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)– Bay County high school football teams are now able to practice under phase two of Bay District School’s Athletic Guidelines.

Although teams were allowed to begin workouts under heavy restrictions in phase one last week, Mosley waited to come back to campus in phase two.

The Dolphins have split their weight room into two completely different rooms. This allows for them to have eight stations with groups of nine to ten players at each station.

The Dolphins head coach, Jeremy Brown, said the team is now able to practice more similarly to how they would’ve in the spring.

“Being able to have some blocking schemes and throw the football and things like that you couldn’t even really do that week one so we thought let’s wait,” Brown said.

Brown said he is happy with the decision and the first week back is going well.

“It would have been kind of tough getting the kids here and then saying hey we’re here but we really can’t do much and this week we’re able to do a lot more that added to the excitement,” Brown said.

Getting back in the weight room and on the field is coming with challenges however, as several players haven’t had access to gym equipment for months.

“I can already tell that the weight and stuff has increased for sure my strength has increased just by being able to get in here every day,” said Mosley football player, Jordan Whitely.

The Dolphins said they are happy to be able to be back with their teammates.

“I appreciate the district allowing us to come out here you know phase two is really a blessing,” said Mosley football player, Randy Pittman.